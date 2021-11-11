Ashford Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230,256 shares during the period. Supernus Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,484,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,086,000 after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,245,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,344,000 after purchasing an additional 104,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,360 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.50. 3,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

