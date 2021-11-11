Ashford Capital Management Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 79.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after buying an additional 70,089 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $683,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Argus raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,508 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $505.52. The company had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,455. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $294.81 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $506.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

