Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Quanterix makes up approximately 2.2% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of Quanterix worth $24,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QTRX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $253,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 30.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 669.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 175,072 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after buying an additional 466,977 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Shares of QTRX stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.86. 286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,967. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.11. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $488,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.