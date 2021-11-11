Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries comprises about 1.8% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $19,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 20.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.00. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,590. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $170.85 and a one year high of $296.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.11 and a 200 day moving average of $233.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

