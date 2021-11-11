Ashford Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,599,000 after purchasing an additional 726,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,506,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.87. 106,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,949. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

