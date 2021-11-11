AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of AMK opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,395.30 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.