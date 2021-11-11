AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Shares of AMK opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,395.30 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
