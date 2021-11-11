AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMK. TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,395.30 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 87.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $12,256,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 59.8% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

