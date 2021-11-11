Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.