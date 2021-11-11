Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price.

AGR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 77 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 84.57 ($1.10).

LON AGR opened at GBX 69.85 ($0.91) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.21. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 69.15 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

