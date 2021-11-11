Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Buys £1,744,000 in Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, for a total transaction of £1,744,000 ($2,278,547.16).

Shares of AML stock opened at GBX 1,665 ($21.75) on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,203 ($15.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -5.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,816.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,905.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AML. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

