ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.55

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.55 and traded as high as C$42.81. ATCO shares last traded at C$41.23, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25.

ATCO Company Profile (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

