Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ATHA traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 3.89. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Athira Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Athira Pharma worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.