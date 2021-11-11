ATI Physical Therapy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 43,048 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,241% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,839 call options.

ATIP traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,556,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,338. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

