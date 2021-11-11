Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend payment by 28.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Atmos Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $96.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

