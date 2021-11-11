Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $33.41 on Thursday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $117.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) by 21,900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Auburn National Bancorporation worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

