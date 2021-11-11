Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.
Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $33.41 on Thursday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $117.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23.
About Auburn National Bancorporation
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.
