Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Releases Earnings Results

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. 553,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $451.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49. Audacy has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 100,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,051,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 200,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUD. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

