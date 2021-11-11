Audius Trading 11.3% Lower This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Audius has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $46.38 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00003649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.08 or 0.00226208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00092068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,061,025,641 coins and its circulating supply is 504,078,968 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

