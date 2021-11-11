Aurora Cannabis Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

ACB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.99.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 285.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 4.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 158,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 47,662 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

