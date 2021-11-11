Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €82.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €82.50 ($97.06) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Aurubis in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurubis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €76.44 ($89.93).

Get Aurubis alerts:

ETR:NDA opened at €77.42 ($91.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €59.14 ($69.58) and a 12-month high of €87.74 ($103.22). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €70.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.