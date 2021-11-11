Autohome (ATHM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Autohome to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Autohome to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Autohome stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.32. Autohome has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC decreased their target price on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autohome stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 418.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Autohome worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

