Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.45

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1422055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $642.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

