Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.45

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1422055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
The stock has a market cap of $642.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
