Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

AVDX has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.14.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of AVDX opened at $24.68 on Monday. Avant Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.