Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,049 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Avantor by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avantor by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 246,366 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $3,945,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,179,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,525,239.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,534,592. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.