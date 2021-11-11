Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,621 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for about 1.5% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $1,568,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Avantor by 9.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,569,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,534,592. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.21. 24,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

