AVEVA Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 13 (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AVV stock opened at GBX 3,426 ($44.76) on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,300 ($56.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,827.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,734.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 304.07.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other AVEVA Group news, insider James Kidd purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) per share, with a total value of £879.75 ($1,149.40).

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

