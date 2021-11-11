AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,108 ($14.48) and last traded at GBX 1,096 ($14.32), with a volume of 84146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,098 ($14.35).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. AVI Global Trust’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,012.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 988.29. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

