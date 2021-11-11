Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Avid Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.180-$1.260 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.87. 9,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.16. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

