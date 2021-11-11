Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,852. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69.

RNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

