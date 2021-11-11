AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 30.50.

Shares of AVDX opened at 24.68 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 20.39 and a 1-year high of 25.41.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

