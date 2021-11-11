AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

AVDX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 30.50.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at 24.68 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 20.39 and a 1-year high of 25.41.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

