Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$2.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.930-$2.130 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.78. 244,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avista has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avista will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

In related news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643 shares of company stock valued at $109,481 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.