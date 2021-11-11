Axe Market Cap Reaches $183,998.94 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Axe has a total market cap of $183,998.94 and $60,484.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.36 or 0.00519006 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.