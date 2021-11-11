AXIS Token (AXIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $119,673.00

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One AXIS Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. AXIS Token has a total market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $119,673.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00055876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00224264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00092321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AXIS Token

AXIS Token (AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,223,204 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

