Ayro (AYRO) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Ayro (NASDAQ: AYRO) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ayro to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayro and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $1.60 million -$10.76 million -3.94 Ayro Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 1.56

Ayro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ayro. Ayro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ayro and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayro Competitors 212 633 717 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.53%. Given Ayro’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ayro has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -835.12% -32.77% -31.04% Ayro Competitors -85.50% -65.91% -10.16%

Risk and Volatility

Ayro has a beta of 3.81, meaning that its share price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ayro competitors beat Ayro on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ayro

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

