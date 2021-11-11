Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Releases Earnings Results

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 112.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.79) EPS.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aziyo Biologics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZYO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

