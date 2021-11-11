Azul (NYSE:AZUL) PT Lowered to $25.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZUL. Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

AZUL stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Azul has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azul will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 69.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

