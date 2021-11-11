B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $37.43 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in PayPal were worth $37,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.54 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $238.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

