B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $13.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.41. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $12.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $43.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $961.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.75) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,756,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,336,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

