B. Riley Boosts Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Price Target to $26.00

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

