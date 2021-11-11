B. Riley Comments on UMH Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for UMH Properties in a report released on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Aegis boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of UMH opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in UMH Properties by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 132 shares of company stock valued at $2,991. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.92%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

