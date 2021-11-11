B. Riley Weighs in on American Homes 4 Rent’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) – B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.34.

Shares of AMH opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

