Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €17.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €17.00 ($20.00) target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($16.41) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.49 ($15.87).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €15.30 ($18.00) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($18.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €13.60 and its 200-day moving average is €12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

