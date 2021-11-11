Baader Bank Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €16.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.11 ($14.24).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.05 ($10.64) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.13.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

