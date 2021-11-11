Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 352 ($4.60) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 424 ($5.54).

BAB has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 360.50 ($4.71).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

LON:BAB opened at GBX 320.30 ($4.18) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 388.47 ($5.08). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 346.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 318.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.