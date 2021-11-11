BAE Systems (LON:BA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 628.80 ($8.22).

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 570 ($7.45) on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 566.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 548.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

