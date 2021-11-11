Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 113.20 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53). Approximately 88,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 217,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.57).

The stock has a market cap of £677.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 128.33.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a GBX 2.64 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.