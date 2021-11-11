Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at B. Riley

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector underperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.44.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

