Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LITTU opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

