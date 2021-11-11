Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 21.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 52,621 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $315,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $104.76 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

