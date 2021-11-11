Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $153.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $137.95 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.83.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

